Hezbollah confirms Karaki's death in Israeli strike that killed Nasrallah

Israel has killed several top commanders in the Lebanese militant group in recent weeks in a series of strikes

Representative image. Image: Bloomberg

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Hezbollah has confirmed that one of its senior commanders, Ali Karaki, died in the Israeli airstrike that killed its top leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

Israel has killed several top commanders in the Lebanese militant group in recent weeks in a series of strikes.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel said it killed another senior commander, Nabil Kaouk, the day before. Hezbollah has not yet confirmed his death.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

