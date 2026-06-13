IAF aircraft AN-32 crashes while landing at Assam's Jorhat airbase
The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area
Press Trust of India Guwahati
Listen to This Article
An Indian Air Force aeroplane, AN-32, has crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.
The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area. Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said.
Further details are awaited, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 12:07 PM IST