Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF aircraft AN-32 crashes while landing at Assam's Jorhat airbase

IAF aircraft AN-32 crashes while landing at Assam's Jorhat airbase

The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area

AN-32

AN-32 crash | Image: X/@AdityaRajKaul

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian Air Force aeroplane, AN-32, has crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area. Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited, he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, narendra modi

PM embarks on France, Slovakia visit; G7 Summit, bilateral talks on agenda

Gen-next interceptor missiles and NASM-MR

DRDO validates ICBM interception capability, tests new anti-ship missile

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

'Crew of MT Liaki Freedom safe': MEA dismisses reports of fresh strike

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Emerging tech has altered definition of warfare: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

S Jaishankar, Marco Rubio

Jaishankar raises strong protest with Rubio over deaths of Indian seafarers

Topics : Indian Air Force IAF aircraft IAF plane crash IAF aircraft crash IAF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook