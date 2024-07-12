Business Standard
PM Modi highlights BIMSTEC's role as an engine for economic, social growth

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and Southeast Asia for multifaceted cooperation

Prime Minister stressed on the role of BIMSTEC as an engine for economic and social growth.| Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's commitment to seven-nation grouping BIMSTEC and stressed on its role as an engine for economic and social growth.
The foreign ministers of the BIMSTEC member states made a joint call on Modi on the second and final day of their retreat in Delhi.
The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and Southeast Asia for multifaceted cooperation.
Besides India, the BIMSTEC comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
"Glad to meet BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers. Discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. Conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful Summit," Modi said on X.
A readout by the PMO said Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, resilient and safe BIMSTEC region and highlighted its significance to India's 'Neighbourhood First and Look East Policies as well as in its SAGAR vision.
"The PM had fruitful discussions with the group of ministers on further strengthening the regional cooperation in diverse areas including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people to people exchanges," it said.
"He stressed on the role of BIMSTEC as an engine for economic and social growth," the readout noted.
 
It said that Modi expressed India's full support to Thailand for the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit to be held in September.

India hosted the BIMSTEC foreign ministers' retreat to review various initiatives to expand cooperation among the grouping's member nations.
In his inaugural address at the retreat, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the grouping to infuse new energies, resources and a fresh commitment to bolster cooperation.
India has been making concerted efforts to make BIMSTEC a vibrant forum for regional cooperation as initiatives under SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) were not moving forward for a variety of reasons.
India has been cooperating with the countries of the Indian Ocean region under the broader policy framework of SAGAR or Security and Growth for all in the Region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

