India committed to elevating ties with UK, desire to conclude FTA: PM Modi

PM met British foreign secretary David Lammy who is on visit to New Delhi with first high-level engagement between India and UK after Prime Minister Starmer's Labour government came to power on July 5

A pleasure to meet UK FS @DavidLammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM @Keir_Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: PM Modi | Photo: X/@narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

India remains committed to elevating its ties with the UK and welcomes the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade pact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met him on Wednesday.
In a post on 'X', Modi also appreciated the priority accorded by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership.
Lammy is on a two-day visit to India to galvanise negotiations for the trade pact and reset the overall bilateral partnership in crucial areas such as clean energy, new technologies and security.
The British foreign secretary's visit to New Delhi is the first high-level engagement between India and the UK after Prime Minister Starmer's Labour government came to power on July 5.
"A pleasure to meet UK FS @DavidLammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM @Keir_Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said.
"Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA," he said.

Lammy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks this evening focusing on the entire gamut of ties.
As he embarked on the high-profile trip, Lammy described the negotiations for the trade deal as the floor and not the ceiling of the ambitions to unlock shared potential and deliver growth.
"India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest growing economies in the world," Lammy said.
"Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations is the floor not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham," he said.
A British government readout said Lammy will push for a "reset" of the UK-India partnership including through reinforcing London's commitment to securing a free trade agreement that will benefit both economies.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

