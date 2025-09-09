Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India expresses grief over deaths, says monitoring developments in Nepal

India expresses grief over deaths, says monitoring developments in Nepal

'As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,' the MEA said in a statement

Nepal Protest

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites on Monday left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured (Photo: PTI)

India on Tuesday said it is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during protests in Nepal and hoped that the issues will be resolved through peaceful means.

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites on Monday left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," it said.

 

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the MEA said in a statement.

It also asked Indian nationals to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation in that country.

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA said.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

