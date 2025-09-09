Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Land will remain currency of victory amid multi-front threats: Army chief

Land will remain currency of victory amid multi-front threats: Army chief

The chief of army staff's comments came two weeks after Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said Operation Sindoor had once again established the "primacy" of air power

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

In his remarks, the army chief also extensively elaborated on the changing nature of warfare and how the Indian Army is carrying out transformative changes (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday underlined the primacy of land forces in any battlefield and said dominance over land will remain the currency of victory in India's context.

In an address at an event here, he argued the importance of land forces in any war and referred to last month's summit talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on the Ukraine conflict.

"When you go back to the Alaska conference that took place between the two presidents, they just discussed how much land has to exchange hands," Dwivedi said.

"In India, since we have two-and-half-front threats, land will remain the currency of victory," he said.

 

The chief of army staff's comments came two weeks after Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said Operation Sindoor had once again established the "primacy" of air power.

In his remarks, the army chief also extensively elaborated on the changing nature of warfare and how the Indian Army is carrying out transformative changes in terms of inducting new and emerging technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Varanasi decked up to welcome PM Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam on Sept 11

russian crude oil

EU considers fresh set of sanctions on Russia to hit banks and oil trade

Israel building strike

Israel airstrikes kill 5 in Lebanon, including 4 Hezbollah members

China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong

'Unfair and unreasonable': China envoy slams US on tariffs against India

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

BSF nabs Pakistani intruder at international border in Jammu's RS Pura

Topics : Indian Army Indian Air Force Indian Defence forces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon