India flight tests missile-assisted torpedo release system off Odisha coast

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, a defence official said

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

India on Wednesday successfully flight tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.
The system was launched around 8.30 am from the ground mobile launcher.
Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said.
SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo, he added.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

