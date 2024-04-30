Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India-B'desh ties could be key contributor to regional connectivity: Envoy

The Bangladeshi high commissioner also referred to the common vision of India and Bangladesh to build a stronger South Asia

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

National flags of India and Bangladesh being lowered during celebrations of the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh, on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal, March 26, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The destinies of India and Bangladesh are intertwined and the relationship between the two countries could be a valuable contributor to regional connectivity, Bangladeshi envoy Mustafizur Rahman said on Tuesday.
In an interactive session at a think-tank here, Rahman also said South Asia is one of the least integrated regions in the world and a "synergistic approach" could ensure regional integration.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The destinies of our two countries and people are intertwined, not only due to our geographical proximity, shared history, culture, heritage and value system, but also because of the indelible bond that was forged when we stood together, shedding blood together in 1971 for the independence of Bangladesh," he said.
The Bangladeshi high commissioner also referred to the common vision of India and Bangladesh to build a stronger South Asia.
"In recent years, the leaders of Bangladesh and India have emphasised the significance of building a stronger South Asia," he said at the Ananta Centre.
 
"The government of Bangladesh is currently focusing on economic diplomacy with the ambitious goal of establishing Dhaka as the centre of transit and trade in Asia," he said.
"Bangladesh aims to serve as the gateway to landlocked Nepal, Bhutan and Northeast India," he added.
Rahman said efforts are underway to establish Bangladesh as a hub of connectivity encompassing roads, railways, waterways, air linkages and power transmission.
"South Asia is one of the least integrated regions in the world. A synergistic approach to fostering regional integration is possible," he said.
The envoy said connectivity stands out as a vital element for regional cooperation.
"I believe, Bangladesh-India relationship is a valuable contributor to regional connectivity and regional integration," he said.
Rahman also lauded India's 'neighbourhood first policy'.
"India's 'neighbourhood first policy' is also committed to creating mutually beneficial relationships with all the countries in the region," he said.
"However, it is important to explore more sub-regional and regional connectivity initiatives to promote regional integration," he added.
The high commissioner said Bangladesh could be a significant partner for the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway project to further enhance connectivity in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon