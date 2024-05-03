Business Standard
India, Indonesia vow to expand overall bilateral defence partnership

Various aspects of defence and strategic relations between the two countries figured at the seventh India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting that took place in Delhi

Indian Navy

(Photo: Indian Navy's X handle (@indiannavy))

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Indonesia on Friday vowed to expand overall bilateral defence ties, especially in areas maritime security and industrial engagement for production of military equipment.
Various aspects of defence and strategic relations between the two countries figured at the seventh India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting that took place in Delhi.
The defence ministry said both sides expressed satisfaction at the expanding scope of defence cooperation.
"The progress made on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives deliberated in meetings of working groups on defence cooperation and defence industries cooperation was also reviewed by the co-chairs," it said.
The meeting was co-chaired by defence secretary Giridhar Aramane and his Indonesian counterpart Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto.
"The dignitaries identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration especially in the field of defence industry ties, maritime security and multilateral cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.
In the last couple of days, Taufanto also visited the headquarters of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Delhi as well as TATA Advanced Systems and L&T Defence facilities in Pune.
He also held deliberations with other Indian defence industry partners like Bharat Forge, Mahindra Defence and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in research & joint production.
He also called on the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.
The Indonesian official is on a visit to India from May 2 to 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indonesia Defence defence sector

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

