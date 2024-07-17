Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dhaka University closed indefinitely; students asked to vacate dorms

This decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting at the office of Vice Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal

Bangladesh

The High Court on June 5 declared illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished quotas in government jobs. | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities at the premier Dhaka University on Wednesday announced an indefinite closure of the institution after ongoing protests demanding reforms in the quota system in government jobs turned violent and left at least six people, including three students, dead across the country.
The students have been asked to vacate their dormitories by 6 pm on Wednesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting at the office of Vice Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Sitesh C Bachar was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.
"Considering the security of the students, we have decided to close the university indefinitely and evacuate the halls," Bachar told The Daily Star.
However, students of the university are protesting the decision, and they have thronged the VC's residence, the report added.
At least six people, including three students, were killed and more than 100 others injured on Tuesday after protesters demanded quota reforms in public service and clashed with police in major cities across Bangladesh, forcing the closure of schools and colleges.
The High Court on June 5 declared illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished quotas in government jobs, and on July 10, the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the High Court judgement.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) directed all universities to suspend academic activities until further notice and instructed students to leave residential halls.

More From This Section

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin

US defence secy discusses hostage negotiation with Israeli defence minister

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy's fiery speech at Convention brings applause from US Republicans

Joe Biden, Biden

Shaking up US Supreme Court? Biden's plan includes term limits and more

Tesla, Tesla car, Elon Musk

'No more mugs until thefts stop': Coffee brews trouble at Tesla plant

Hurricane Ian, Tampa Bay

UN climate talks head highlights urgency of financial help for poor nations

In response, an urgent meeting of Dhaka University's highest policy making body, the syndicate, was convened on Wednesday.
The UGC's directive followed a series of clashes that erupted during the quota reform protests.
The clashes, however, erupted on Monday as activists of ruling Awami League's student front confronted the protestors who insist the existing quota system was largely debarring the enrolment of meritorious students in government services.
Demonstrators accused the ruling party's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League of attacking their peaceful protests with backing from police.
The protesters blockaded highways and railway routes in four major cities: central Dhaka, northwestern Rajshahi, southwestern Khulna, and the major port city Chattogram.
Police fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets as university students battled with counter-protesters armed with sticks and brickbats.
Rival student groups marched in several key locations around the capital Dhaka, some throwing bricks at each other, with traffic in the city of 20 million almost ground to a halt.
Students of the premier Dhaka University took the lead in the latest one-week protests for recruitment in first- and second-class government jobs, demanding seats to be filled based on talent reforming the existing quota system.
Under the existing system, 30 per cent of jobs are reserved for descendants of 1971 Liberation War veterans, 10 per cent for administrative districts, 10 per cent for women, five per cent for ethnic minority groups and one per cent for physically handicapped people.
Every year, 3,000 government jobs open up to nearly 400,000 graduates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina, Xi Jingping

'Upset' Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina cuts short her China visit: Report

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railway min urged to introduce train services on Agartala-Kolkata route

fraud

Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus indicted on embezzlement charges

Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus granted bail in embezzlement case

Fire

Police arrest 3 in connection with deadly fire at Dhaka shopping mall

Topics : Dhaka University Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchSilver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon