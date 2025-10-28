Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Japan boost naval ties as INS Sahyadri makes port call at Sasebo

India, Japan boost naval ties as INS Sahyadri makes port call at Sasebo

As part of the two nations' defence cooperation, INS Sahyadri also made a port call at the Maritime Self-defence Force's Sasebo base in southwest Japan, according to Japan's Kyodo News

INS Sahyadri

The Indian and Japanese navies conducted the harbour phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25)

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

The Indian Navy's indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri received a warm welcome upon its arrival at Sasebo.

The Indian Navy ship, commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar, is participating in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25).

Through a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said, "INS Sahyadri arrived at Sasebo to a warm welcome ceremony by JMSDF Sasebo District. Sahyadri commanded by Capt Rajat Kumar is participating in Japan-India Maritime Exercise - JAIMEX 25."

As part of the two nations' defence cooperation, INS Sahyadri also made a port call at the Maritime Self-defence Force's Sasebo base in southwest Japan, according to Japan's Kyodo News.

 

After giving its crew a chance to rest and replenish their supplies, the frigate is expected to depart the port in Nagasaki Prefecture on Friday, Kyodo News added in its report.

"The improvement of interoperability between the MSDF and the Indian Navy is essential to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Captain Shingo Asari, who welcomed the Indian ship and its crew, Kyodo News reported.

The Indian and Japanese navies conducted the harbour phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25), featuring a series of activities including cross-deck visits, professional interactions and a combined yoga camp that strengthened camaraderie and cooperation between the two forces, the Indian Navy spokesperson said in an official statement on Saturday.

The Indian Navy's indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25) held from October 16 to 18 and arrived at Yokosuka Port, Japan, on October 21 for the harbour phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence, before arriving at Yokosuka, INS Sahyadri joined Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Asahi, Oumi and the submarine Jinryu for the sea phase.

The ships conducted advanced anti-submarine warfare and missile defence drills, as well as flying operations and underway replenishment (refuelling and supply operations at sea). These exercises helped improve coordination between the two navies and strengthened cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, established in 2014 to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri showcases India's progress in indigenous defence technology and supports the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India). The stealth frigate has taken part in several important operational deployments and joint exercises with other countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), defence ties between India and Japan have grown stronger in recent years, with both countries sharing similar views on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

After the election of Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on X, saying, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Japan Indian Naval power

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

