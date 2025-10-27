Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indigenous defence platforms' success enhanced India's reputation: Rajnath

Indigenous defence platforms' success enhanced India's reputation: Rajnath

He said that India's objective should not merely be to assemble in the country, but, in the true sense, to undertake technology-based manufacturing there

File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

He said that India's objective should not merely be to assemble in the country, but, in the true sense, to undertake technology-based manufacturing there | Photo: X@rajnathsingh

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The success of India's indigenous platforms has not only enhanced the country's reputation at the regional level but also on the international stage, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Annual Session-2025 here on Monday.

"We all witnessed how the Akash missile system, BrahMos, AkashTeer Air Defence Control System, and many other types of indigenous equipment and platforms demonstrated their prowess during Operation Sindoor. The success of our indigenous platforms has not only enhanced India's reputation at the regional level but also on the international stage," the Defence Minister said.

"The success of Operation Sindoor is credited not only to our soldiers but also to all those who stayed behind and worked tirelessly to make that mission a success. Industry warriors like you, who worked tirelessly on the fronts of innovation, design, and manufacturing, are equally deserving of this victory," he added.

 

He said that India's objective should not merely be to assemble in the country, but, in the true sense, to undertake technology-based manufacturing there.

"We must ensure that whatever technology transfer takes place is effective and also serves as a means to empower our indigenous industries," he said.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India's true empowerment lies in citizens' health, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh unveils new defence revenue procurement manual 2025

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath praises Indian Navy's deterrent role against Pakistan in Op Sindoor

Rajnath Singh

Pakistan still recuperating from severe blow: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

New crimes, terrorism, and ideological wars emerging in society: Rajnath

"The government's effort is also to ensure that equipment in India is not just assembled, but a real manufacturing base is established, so that every screw, every circuit, every platform is made in India and realises the spirit of 'Made in India, Made for the World'," he added.

The Defence Minister said that the Centre is making numerous efforts to develop a culture of innovation and research in the country. Several initiatives like the Quantum Mission, Atal Innovation Mission, and National Research Foundation have been undertaken in this direction, he said.

"No country can progress without R & D. Whether it is America, China, or South Korea, whichever country has advanced has done so because of R & D. For learning, we should learn from anyone, from anywhere. We are people who believe in the thought of "Aano bhadrah: kratavo yantu visvatah", meaning 'Let noble thoughts come to me from all directions'. Anywhere in the world, if there is any good practice being followed, we should not hesitate to adopt it," he said.

"Our effort is to move forward by collaborating with the private sector. And there is no doubt that if we work together in this direction, it can prove to be a game-changer in the coming times, which will completely change the picture of the defence sector," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EAM Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

India-US ties under strain: Jaishankar, Rubio hold trade talks in Malaysia

EAM Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

EAM Jaishankar meets US Secy of State Rubio in Kuala Lumpur to discuss ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar holds talks with Malaysian PM on sidelines of Asean summit

Marco Rubio

US-Pakistan relations don't come at expense of India, says Marco Rubio

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for early review of India-Asean FTA to unlock trade potential

Topics : Rajnath Singh defence sector Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon