India, Japan hold first round of talks on economic security, trade

Two sides recognised the dialogue as a significant and timely step to bring contemporary relevance to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, attended by stakeholder ministries, departments and agencies from both the governments | (Photo: Shutterstock)

The first round of the India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, was held in Tokyo on Wednesday during which the two sides underscored the need for "closer collaboration" to protect economic interests and build resilient supply chains and critical infrastructure in identified sectors.

Both sides also agreed to bring "concrete results" through enhanced holistic collaboration in focus areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The MEA said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid his "first official visit to Japan on Wednesday in the current capacity", and had a series of meetings and interactions with senior officials in the government of Japan.

 

His visit "reinforced the strong and enduring friendship" between India and Japan, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, mutual trust and commitment to regional stability, it said.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the 1st round of India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, in Tokyo on November 27, 2024 along with Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Masataka Okano," the ministry said.

In another statement, the MEA said, "During the FS-Vice Ministerial Dialogue, they reviewed the entire spectrum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, including political relations, defence and security, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties, besides discussing regional and international issues of common interest."  The India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, attended by stakeholder ministries, departments and agencies from both the governments, was announced during the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting held in New Delhi on August 20.

The meeting in Tokyo provided an "opportunity to exchange views on respective economic security policies, strengthen partnership for building industrial and technological resilience and promote collaboration in research and application of key technologies", the MEA said.

Both sides underscored the need for closer collaboration to "protect economic interests, and build resilient supply chains and critical infrastructure in identified sectors, by way of policy facilitation" for business and academic partnerships between relevant actors in India and Japan, the statement added.

"They also explored ways to facilitate talent exchange and upskilling in fields of common interest," it said.

During the Dialogue on Economic Security, Strategic Trade and Technology, the two sides covered topics related to economic security, supply chain resilience, and partnership in critical and emerging technologies.

Misri met with other senior functionaries of the government of Japan, including Takehiko Matsuo, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan to discuss economic and high technology cooperation; Keiichi Ichikawa, Deputy Secretary General of National Security Secretariat and Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan to discuss security and economic partnership; and Yoshimichi Terada, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to review cooperation for the MAHSR (Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail) project.

Besides, the foreign secretary interacted with Japanese policymakers and senior officials from key government ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Environment, JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation), JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

