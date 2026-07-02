India, Malaysia discuss ways to deepen defence ties, cyber cooperation

India and Malaysia on Wednesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral military cooperation as part of a key meeting held here, during which the two sides also discussed opportunities for expanding collaboration in the fields of defence technology and cyber security.

The 12th India-Malaysia Sub Committee Meeting on Military Cooperation (SCMC) was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Prasad and Assistant Chief of Staff, Defence Operations & Training, Malaysian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Amer Mahmud Bin Abdul Rahman.

"The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral military cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the steady progress achieved," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The discussions covered ongoing defence engagements, including military-to-military exchanges, bilateral exercises, training, staff talks, capacity building, maritime cooperation, and cooperation in emerging domains.

"Both sides acknowledged the successful conduct of regular bilateral activities and agreed to further strengthen cooperation between their defence forces through enhanced exchanges, professional interactions, and increased participation in each other's military courses and training institutions," it said.

The delegations also discussed opportunities for expanding collaboration in the fields of defence industry, defence technology, cyber security and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, it said.

Both sides appreciated each other's active participation in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework and reaffirmed their commitment to working closely in promoting practical cooperation under the Experts' Working Group on Counter-Terrorism.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global security developments and reiterated their shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, in accordance with international law," the statement said.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening defence cooperation as a key pillar of the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership, the ministry said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral defence ties based on mutual trust, shared interests, and a common vision for a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The SCMC serves as the principal military-to-military consultative mechanism between the two countries and is the precursor to the India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation Meeting held at the level of Defence Secretary.

The meeting reviewed the progress made since the last SCMC and expressed confidence that the outcomes would provide a strong foundation for productive deliberations at the forthcoming India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation Meeting.

The visiting delegation also called on Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and visited the DPSU Bhawan at World Trade Centre, New Delhi.

Prior to the meeting, the head of the Malaysian delegation paid homage to India's fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial here, the ministry said.