India not xenophobic: Jaishankar dismisses US President's comments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has strongly refuted US President Joe Biden's recent characterisation of India as "xenophobic" and lumping it together with economically troubled nations. Speaking to the Economic Times (ET) at a roundtable on Friday, Jaishankar rejected the notion, asserting that India's economy is robust and that the country has historically been open and welcoming to diverse cultures.

“I would say, in the history of the world, that it's (India) been a society which has been very open… different people from different societies come to India," the minister said.

Jaishankar highlighted India's unique position in world history, noting its long-standing tradition of openness to people from various societies. He emphasised that India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a testament to its welcoming approach, designed to provide refuge to those in need.

Responding to critics of the CAA, Jaishankar questioned the validity of their claims, particularly regarding the alleged loss of citizenship for Muslims. He criticised a segment of the Western media for its biased coverage, suggesting that their coverage was driven by ideological motives rather than objective reporting.

Jaishankar also addressed the issue of press freedom in India, dismissing poor rankings as a politically motivated attack. He pointed to US college protests over the war in Gaza as an example of hypocrisy in media coverage, highlighting the need to discern between genuine reporting and politically motivated agendas.

US President Joe Biden's comments on India

During a fundraiser in Washington on Thursday, US President Joe Biden sparked controversy by labelling India, China, Japan, and Russia as "xenophobic" and saying that xenophobia was behind their economic woes, in contrast to America's growth, fueled by immigration.

"You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look to -- the reason -- look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden said.

Biden's remarks came as he campaigned for his re-election, arguing that the US economy benefits from its welcoming stance towards immigrants.

"Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That's not hyperbole. Because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and just contribute," the US president added.

Following the backlash, the White House clarified Biden's remarks, emphasising his respect for allies and partners. Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre reiterated Biden's broader message about America's immigrant heritage, stressing the importance of immigration in strengthening the nation.

"Our allies and partners know very well how much this President respects them...He was making a broad comment speaking about this (US) country, speaking about how important it is to be a country of immigrants and how it makes our country stronger," Jean Pierre said.

While acknowledging the issue's sensitivity, Jean Pierre reiterated Biden's belief that diversity strengthens the nation, emphasising America's identity as a nation of immigrants.

"Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India, with Japan, and the President, if you just look at the last three years, has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships," she added.

"The broader case that he was trying to make," Jean Pierre said, "which most leaders and allies across the globe understand that when it comes to who we are as a nation, we are a nation of immigrants."