Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China joins US in claiming role in India-Pakistan conflict mediation

China joins US in claiming role in India-Pakistan conflict mediation

The remarks were made by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a foreign policy symposium, echoing US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating the recent India-Pakistan military standoff

Wang Yi

Yi said Beijing had helped mediate several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of bringing an end to a possible war between India and Pakistan, China has now made a similar assertion, saying it played a role in settling “hotspot issues”.
 
The remarks were made by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday at the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations. Yi said Beijing had helped mediate several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff.
 
"To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," he said.
 
 
In May this year, India and Pakistan engaged in a four-day military escalation after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
 

Trump’s repeated claims on India-Pakistan

 
Since India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt military action, Trump has repeatedly claimed a US role in ending the conflict. India, however, has consistently denied any third-party mediation in the matter.
 
On Monday (local time), Trump reiterated this claim during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries. Azerbaijan... It's good when you can say it...And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin actually said to me, I cannot believe you settled that war because I've been trying for 10 years. And I literally settled it in one day," he said.
 
Trump further claimed, "Trade. They do trade. I said, We're going to cut you off from trade. No more trade. To both of them...Then I put 200 per cent tariffs... the next day they called. 35 years of fighting, and they stopped. Do I get credit for it? No. I did eight of them. India. How about India and Pakistan... So I did eight of them, and then I'll tell you the rest of it."

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

MoD signs ₹4,666 crore contracts for carbines and heavy weight torpedoes

On May 7, under Operation Sindoor, the armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoJK. One of them was the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke (FILE PHOTO: AP/PTI)

When India chose direct action over deterrence, shifting doctrine in 2025premium

Defence Ministry

Defence ministry signs ₹4,666 crore deals for carbines, torpedoes

EAM S Jaishankar

Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh to take part in Khaleda Zia's funeral

Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi, Narendra Modi

'Avoid actions that undermine peace': PM Modi on reported Putin home attack

Topics : Donald Trump Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations India-Pak conflict Wang Yi China BS Web Reports Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertProtests in IranTech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon