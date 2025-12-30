Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Avoid actions that undermine peace': PM Modi on reported Putin home attack

'Avoid actions that undermine peace': PM Modi on reported Putin home attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is deeply concerned by reports of an attack on Vladimir Putin's residence and urges restraint, as Russia blames Ukraine for a drone strike that Kyiv has denied

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was “deeply concerned” by reports suggesting that the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin had been targeted, and urged all sides to exercise restraint and stay focused on diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them."
 
 
This comes after Russia accused Ukraine of launching a large-scale drone attack on the residence of President Vladimir Putin, an allegation that Kyiv has strongly denied, calling it a fabricated claim aimed at disrupting peace efforts.
 
According to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, Moscow claimed that Ukrainian forces carried out a drone attack targeting the Russian President’s residence in the Novgorod region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the incident and said Russia would respond to what it described as a hostile act.
 
Lavrov said all unmanned aerial vehicles involved in the alleged attack were intercepted and destroyed. Russian authorities added that there were no casualties or damage reported following the incident.

Despite the allegation, Russia said that it would not exit ongoing negotiations. However, Moscow indicated that it may reassess its position at the negotiating table, citing what it termed “terrorist actions” by Ukrainian armed forces.
 

Ukraine rejects claims

 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the accusations, accusing Moscow of spreading false narratives to derail diplomatic progress.
 
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.”
 
He further described the allegation as baseless, adding, “This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies.”

Trump reacts on attack on Putin's residence

 
US President Donald Trump, who has been engaging both sides in recent weeks, said, “I don’t know about... that would be too bad, that would not be good."
 
He further told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort, "This is not the right time. It’s one thing to be offensive, it’s another thing to attack his house. I was very angry about it.”

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Zelenskyy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

