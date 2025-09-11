Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

The Adani group, which is India's largest port operator, owns and manages a string of port's along India's coastline

Adani Ports

Adani Ports

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Adani Group has reportedly barred ships facing sanctions from the European Union, United States and the United Kingdom from docking at any of its ports, Reuters said on Thursday, citing sources. 
 
The decision to block sanctioned vessels comes at a time when global shipping is under close scrutiny due to heightened tensions, primarily driven by US-imposed tariffs over Russian crude oil sales, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war. 
 
India, along with China, has been a major buyer of discounted Russian crude oil, which led to the US imposing a punitive 25 per cent tariff on it over and above a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff. 
 
 
The Adani group, which is India's largest port operator, owns and manages a string of port's along India's coastline; it's latest venture is the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, which is a public-private partnership with the state government. It also operates ports in Israel (Haifa), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Tanzania (Dar es Salaam), and Australia (North Queensland Export Terminal).

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

United Nations

UN Security Council will meet on Russian drone incursions, says Poland

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius ink deals to boost cooperation across healthcare, energy

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Govt cautions Indian nationals after 'forced deployment' in Russian army

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels near territory

Topics : Adani Ports Adani Group Trump tariffs BS Web Reports US sanctions India-Russia ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon