FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier, India vs Qatar live match time (IST) live streaming

India's football team will be up against Qatar in their final round 2 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha today (June 11). Asian Champions Qatar ended India's 15-match unbeaten streak at home when the two teams last met, winning the match 3-0.

India would have their task cut out today against World number 34 Qatar and that too without record goalscorer Sunil Chhetri, who retired from International football last week.

India vs Qatar football head-to-head

Total matches played - 4

Qatar won: 3

India won: 0

Drawn: 1

India's scenarios and chances for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification

For the Blue Tigers, a result is a must today. If they lose against Qatar, they will be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers third round.

Then, India will battle it out for a spot in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers' third-round matches for a place at the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

What if India beat Qatar today

If India beat Asian giants Qatar, they will be in pole position to make it to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and a direct spot at the AFC Asian Cup thanks to their much-superior goal difference over Afghanistan.

What if India play a draw against Qatar

If India draw against Qatar, they will qualify for the third round only if the match between Kuwait and Afghanistan, which will kick off in Kuwait City two hours after India's match, also ends in a draw.

In that scenario, India will finish second in the group with six points, the same as Afghanistan, but with a better goal difference.

India’s national football team squad vs Qatar

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (C), Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, David Lalhlansanga

India vs Qatar football match prediction

Qatar will start as favourites to win the match as the Indian team is no match for the Asian powerhouse. However, no team can be called out when the game is yet to be played. In the absence of Sunil Chhetri, the Blue Tigers do lack a striker but they could take confidence from the fact that Qatar, who have already qualified for the third round as group toppers, have named a largely youthful squad, with 21 out of their 29 players below the age of 24.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar football match live time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the India vs Qatar football match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier take place?

The India vs Qatar football match will take place on June 11 (Tuesday).

When will the IND vs QAT live match begin in India on June 11?

The India vs Qatar football match will begin at 9:15 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Qatar football match today?

No TV channels will live telecast the India vs Qatar football match in India today.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Qatar football match in India today?

The live streaming of the India vs Qatar match will be available on the FanCode Application.