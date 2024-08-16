Business Standard
India rebukes claims made by Pak foreign min over radioactive substances

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

It is learnt that the DAE has said in a report that there was no presence of radioactivity around the seized substance. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Days after Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson raised concerns over seizure of alleged 'radioactive' material in India, the MEA on Friday said relevant Indian authorities have investigated the matter and found "no radioactive substance".
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that those making "baseless comments" are advised to desist from their "propaganda".
In response to a question at his weekly briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has a "robust legal and regulatory framework" for safety and security of radioactive material and its non-proliferation track records speak for itself.
On August 9, officials said the Bihar Police has arrested three people from the state's Gopalganj district and recovered 50 gm of a "radioactive substance" worth crores of rupees from their possession.
Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement on Tuesday had raised concerns over effectiveness of the measures taken by New Delhi to ensure safety and security of nuclear and radioactive materials, following the arrest.
The MEA spokesperson was asked to comment on the statement issued by Baloch in this connection.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

