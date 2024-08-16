India rebukes claims made by Pak foreign min over radioactive substances

It is learnt that the DAE has said in a report that there was no presence of radioactivity around the seized substance. | Photo: PTI

Days after Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson raised concerns over seizure of alleged 'radioactive' material in India, the MEA on Friday said relevant Indian authorities have investigated the matter and found "no radioactive substance". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that those making "baseless comments" are advised to desist from their "propaganda". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In response to a question at his weekly briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has a "robust legal and regulatory framework" for safety and security of radioactive material and its non-proliferation track records speak for itself. On August 9, officials said the Bihar Police has arrested three people from the state's Gopalganj district and recovered 50 gm of a "radioactive substance" worth crores of rupees from their possession.

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement on Tuesday had raised concerns over effectiveness of the measures taken by New Delhi to ensure safety and security of nuclear and radioactive materials, following the arrest.

The MEA spokesperson was asked to comment on the statement issued by Baloch in this connection.

"On the question regarding the spokesperson of the Pakistan's foreign ministry, yes, we have seen those reports, and also seen some of the comments that were made. Relevant Indian authorities have subsequently investigated the matter, and they have found no radioactive substance, as was claimed in the statement," Jaiswal said.

In fact, India's Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has "issued a statement", he said and urged journalists to have a look at it.

"Those making baseless comments are advised to desist from their propaganda, for which obviously there are no takers. We also want to emphasise once again that India has a robust legal and regulatory framework for safety and security of radioactive material. Our non-proliferation track records speaks for itself. As of those making these baseless allegations, the less said the better," the MEA spokesperson said.

It is learnt that the DAE has said in a report that there was no presence of radioactivity around the seized substance.