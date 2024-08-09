Business Standard
Arshad Nadeem 'like our son': Neeraj Chopra's mother praises Pak winner

Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist in the Tokyo Games, was dethroned by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the Paris Olympics 2024 men's javelin throw final on Thursday

Paris: Silver medallist India's Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Olympian Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, on Friday expressed immense happiness with her son’s stellar performance at the Paris Olympics, where he earned a silver medal in the 2024 men's javelin throw final on Thursday.

Chopra, who had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games, was dethroned by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the event. Nadeem, now the first Pakistani individual athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, set a new record on Thursday with an impressive throw of 92.97 metres.
Chopra finished with a best throw of 89.45 metres at the event, which took place at the national stadium of France—Stade de France.

“For us, silver is also like gold…,” Chopra’s mother said, noting that he had been facing injuries ahead of the Olympics. “The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also like our son,” Devi told ANI.

Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after silver medal in Paris

Meanwhile, Chopra, in his first reaction after the competition, praised his Pakistani opponent, saying, “…today was Arshad's day….” He also spoke about his own performance and shortcomings and added that he would work on improving his game ahead.

“Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will definitely be played somewhere else in the future…,” the athlete remarked.

With Chopra’s silver, India’s medal tally at Paris Olympics stands at five

With Chopra’s victory, India’s medal tally at the Paris Olympics stands at five, with one silver and four bronze medals. On Thursday, the Indian men's hockey team also earned their Olympic medal with a historic bronze medal victory, taking down Spain at Paris' iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the earliest to congratulate Chopra on his victory.

“Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified!…” PM Modi said, congratulating the track and field athlete for his silver medal.

In a separate post, he also heaped praise on the hockey team, noting that their feat will be cherished for generations to come. The Paris Olympics victory marked the hockey team’s second consecutive medal at the Olympics.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

