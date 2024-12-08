Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to create new anti-drone unit for border security: Amit Shah

India to create new anti-drone unit for border security: Amit Shah

Addressing BSF troops during the 60th Raising Day event, Union Home Minister Shah said the initial results of a 'laser equipped anti-drone gun-mounted' mechanism have been encouraging

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days: Union Home Minister Amit Shah |(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India will soon create a comprehensive anti-drone unit to secure its borders as the "menace" of unmanned aerial vehicles is going to get serious in the coming days.

Addressing BSF troops during the 60th Raising Day event of the force here at its training camp, about 300 km from the India-Pakistan border, Shah said the initial results of a "laser equipped anti-drone gun-mounted" mechanism have been encouraging.

This has led to an increase in drone neutralisation and detection cases, up from 3 per cent to 55 per cent, along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, he said.

 

"The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days... We are tackling this issue with a 'whole of government' approach with the defence and research organisations and the DRDO joining hands.

"We are going to create a comprehensive anti-drone unit for the country in the coming time," Shah said.

According to official data, more than 260 drones have been downed or recovered from India's border with Pakistan this year as compared to about 110 in 2023.

The maximum number of such interdictions of drones carrying arms and drugs have taken place in Punjab and very few in Rajasthan and Jammu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Haryana Police fires teargas shells to stop farmers from marching towards Delhi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah attends BSF's 60th Foundation Day parade in Jodhpur, pays tribute

Aam Aadmi Party

As long as Amit Shah remains HM, murders will happen daily in Delhi: AAP

Amit Shah, Amit

Home minister Shah to address BSF's 60th Foundation Day parade in Jodhpur

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govts before 2014 didn't work wholeheartedly to create welfare state: Shah

Topics : Amit Shah artificial intelligence and robotics Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Drones Defence plan border security force BSF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon