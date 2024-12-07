Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, regional developments with Qatari PM

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, regional developments with Qatari PM

Jaishankar is visiting Doha to participate in the Doha Forum at the invitation of Al Thani, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs

S Jaishankar

Earlier, Jaishankar participated in the Doha Forum panel on the topic Conflict Resolution in a New Era. | Photo: X (@DrSJaishankar)

Press Trust of India Doha
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here and held "productive" talks on bilateral relations and developments in Gaza and Syria.

Jaishankar is visiting Doha to participate in the Doha Forum at the invitation of Al Thani, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"Delighted to meet PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar today in Doha," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"A productive discussion on our bilateral relations and ongoing efforts to further strengthen them. Exchanged views on the developments in Gaza, Syria and the region," he said.

 

The minister also held a meeting with the World Economic Forum President Borge Brende on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

"A good conversation with @borgebrende of @wef in Doha today. Discussed the global economic and political scenario," he said on X.

More From This Section

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza; neighbours close their borders with Syria

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil

K'taka minister Patil discusses investment prospects with German companies

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

India, Norway to discuss ways to increase trade, investment ties on Monday

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath begins Russia visit on Sunday, to commission frigate INS Tushil

India US Flag

US State Dept denies BJP's allegations of backing anti-India agenda

Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

"Glad to meet FM @ckombos of Cyprus today. Spoke about developments in the Mediterranean as well as our bilateral partnership," he said.

The minister also held meetings with the Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayed.

He met his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

Earlier, Jaishankar participated in the Doha Forum panel on the topic Conflict Resolution in a New Era.

From Doha, the external affairs minister will travel to Bahrain on December 8-9, where he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls for innovative, participative diplomacy to solve conflicts

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Brics nations have no interest in weakening US dollar: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM discusses India-Japan ties, tourism growth, and challenges with China

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Quad growing as an expensive sort of intergovernmental coordination: EAM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Indian biz should take balanced approach in dealing with China: Jaishankar

Topics : World Economic Forum S Jaishankar Qatar India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon