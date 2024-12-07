K'taka minister Patil discusses investment prospects with German companies

Business Standard
The visit was aimed at strengthening Karnataka's international economic ties and attracting global investments across key sectors

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil

Patil has urged Index-Werke to establish a manufacturing facility in the state. | File Image credit: X/@@MBPatil

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

As part of the global roadshow for 'Invest Karnataka 2025' drive, Minister M B Patil-led a high-level delegation has visited Germany to promote the state as a premier investment destination, officials said on Saturday.

A statement shared by the Minister's office said that the delegation visited a manufacturing facility of Index-Werke, a global leader in CNC (Computerised Numerical Control) machining. The company provided a detailed overview of its operations and showcased flagship products, including a 64-axis CNC machine.

Highlighting Karnataka's strong machine tool ecosystem, which commands a 52 per cent market share in India, Patil has urged Index-Werke to establish a manufacturing facility in the state.

 

The Minister for Large and Medium Industries also emphasised the opportunities offered by Karnataka's Tumakuru Machine Tool Park (TMTP) and extended an invitation to Index-Werke to participate in the upcoming "Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet".

During a meeting with Bosch, the delegation underscored the significant presence of Bosch in Bengaluru and invited them to further expand its manufacturing operations in Karnataka and encouraged their participation in Invest Karnataka 2025 to explore new avenues for collaboration, it stated.

According to the statement, the delegation also engaged with IHK Stuttgart, one of Germany's most prominent chambers of commerce, representing over 1,60,000 businesses.

Discussions centered around Karnataka's strengths as a global investment hub and opportunities for member companies of IHK Stuttgart to set up operations in the state.

"Patil requested IHK Stuttgart to disseminate information about Karnataka's investment ecosystem and extend an invitation to its members to attend the Invest Karnataka 2025," it stated.

"The Germany roadshow successfully positioned Karnataka as an attractive investment destination, showcasing its robust infrastructure, innovation-driven initiatives, and investor-friendly policies," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

