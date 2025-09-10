Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to join multilateral military drill in Russia from Sept 10-16

India to join multilateral military drill in Russia from Sept 10-16

A contingent of the Indian armed forces, comprising 65 personnel departed on Tuesday for Russia to participate in 'Exercise Zapad' to be held at Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India will participate in a multilateral joint military exercise in Russia | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will participate in a multilateral joint military exercise in Russia from September 10-16 that seeks to improve interoperability and providing a platform to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations, officials said.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces, comprising 65 personnel departed on Tuesday for Russia to participate in 'Exercise Zapad' to be held at Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy, the Indian defence ministry said.

The contingent includes 57 Indian Army personnel along with seven personnel from the Indian Air Force and one from the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with troops from other arms and services.

 

The multilateral exercise is aimed at "enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability, and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It will focus on joint company-level operations in open and plain terrain, with troops undertaking missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills, officials said.

The exercise will offer a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment, they said  Participation in 'Exercise Zapad 2025' will further strengthen defence cooperation and foster camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israeli airstrikes, Doha, Qatar, Hamas leaders

MEA calls for 'restraint' after Israeli strikes kill Hamas leaders in Doha

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi chairs Cabinet committee meet on Nepal unrest, calls for peace

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Israel targets Hamas leadership in Qatar, takes full responsibility

Nepal Protest

Nepal crisis: AP govt reaches out to Indian embassy as citizens stranded

INST

India, Iran, Armenia discuss INSTC corridor and Chabahar port in Tehran

Topics : India Russia Military drills Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalNepal Protest UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon