Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal crisis: AP govt reaches out to Indian embassy as citizens stranded

Nepal crisis: AP govt reaches out to Indian embassy as citizens stranded

Scores of Indians, including former Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu, were stranded in Nepal amid curfew, hotel attacks and flight cancellations

Nepal Protest

Air India, IndiGo and Nepal Airlines cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu and New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Photo:PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scores of Indian nationals found themselves stranded in Kathmandu and other cities of Nepal amid curfew imposed in the country’s major cities.
 
In a late evening alert, Andhra Pradesh government officials sought the help of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety of a group of 30 people, including former Information Commissioner of India Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu, who were stranded on the outskirts of Kathmandu, officials at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi said. Help was also sought for a few families staying at a five-star hotel. The hotel management moved them to a nearby guest house after reports that agitators were gathering in groups and likely to target hotels during the night.
 
 
During the day, agitators set fire to the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu. According to a PTI report, former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s son is believed to hold a major stake in the hotel.
 
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals to defer travel to Nepal, take shelter in their current places of residence and avoid going out onto the streets.
 
Air India, IndiGo and Nepal Airlines cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu and New Delhi on Tuesday.
 

Topics : India Nepal ties KP Sharma Oli Protest

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

