India, Iran, Armenia discuss INSTC corridor and Chabahar port in Tehran

Indian officials on Monday held trilateral consultations with Armenia and Iran in Tehran, focusing on boosting economic and trade relations and deepening cooperation on regional connectivity.
Separately, Indian and Iranian officials also held the annual bilateral political consultations. Among other issues, including economic, financial, trade and commercial matters, the two sides discussed connectivity, particularly the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
Representatives from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation, Railways, trade bodies, central bank and agriculture ministry also attended the meeting, sources said. It was the first structured consultation between New Delhi and Tehran since the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran in June.
On Saturday, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval held a phone conversation with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Council. According to IRNA, Iran’s official news agency, Larijani stressed the importance of enhancing economic ties, security and defence cooperation between the two countries.
Larijani also proposed initiatives to advance the Chabahar port development project, describing it as “a strategic undertaking for both countries”. He is scheduled to visit India later this year. The INSTC and the Chabahar port are important for India as alternative routes to Afghanistan and the Central Asian region.
The INSTC, along with Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project, was also discussed during the India-Iran-Armenia trilateral, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project aims to improve its connectivity with neighbours Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey. In August, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement in Washington. The fourth edition of the India-Iran-Armenia trilateral will be held in Armenia next year. The first was convened in April 2023.
At the India-Iran bilateral political consultations, the two sides also emphasised strengthening cooperation within the UN and other regional and multilateral organisations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS. Monday’s meeting was a prelude to consultations between India’s foreign secretary and Iran’s deputy foreign minister later this year.