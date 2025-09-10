Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MEA calls for 'restraint' after Israeli strikes kill Hamas leaders in Doha

MEA calls for 'restraint' after Israeli strikes kill Hamas leaders in Doha

Earlier in the day, Israel carried out a strike against Hamas leadership in the capital of Qatar, which killed five top Hamas leaders

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar | Image: Reuters

ANI Middle East
Sep 10 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Hours after Israeli strikes that eliminated top Hamas leaders in Qatar's Doha, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed concern over airstrikes, urging all parties to exercise "restraint" and pursue "diplomacy" to maintain peace in the region.

"We have seen reports about the Israeli strikes in Doha earlier today. We are deeply concerned by this development and its impact on the security situation in the region. We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy, so that peace and security in the region is not endangered," the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Israel carried out a strike against Hamas leadership in the capital of Qatar, which killed five top Hamas leaders, as per CNN.

 

After the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that strikes on "top terrorist chieftains of Hamas" were entirely Israel's operation.

"Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also released a statement confirming the strike on senior Hamas leaders.

"The IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation. For years, these members have led the group's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating the war against the State of Israel," the statement said.

The IDF claimed that precautionary measures were taken to minimise civilian casualties. "Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," it added.

Furthermore, Hamas also acknowledged the killing of five members in the Doha strike but alleged that Israel had failed to assassinate its ceasefire negotiation team, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the Times of Israel, Hamas said that those killed included Himam al-Hayya, son of senior Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya, as well as Jihad Labad Abu Bilal, office director of Khalil al-Hayya. Three others, Abdullah Abu Khalil, Muaman Abu Omar, and Ahmad Abu Malek, were described as bodyguards or advisers to senior officials.

Hamas also added that the attack occurred while its delegation was discussing an American ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of undermining talks.

The attack on the delegation while it was discussing the American ceasefire proposal proves that Netanyahu and his government are not interested in reaching any agreement," Hamas said, according to the Times of Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Hamas MEA

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

