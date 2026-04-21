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India, UN officials discuss peacekeeping cooperation during meeting

Gorge and Khiari held a productive discussion on various topics, with particular focus on UN peacekeeping

Sibi George, Khaled Khiari

Secretary (West) Sibi George met with Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific | Image: X@IndiaUNNewYork

Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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Issues related to United Nations peacekeeping were among the key topics discussed during a meeting between senior Indian and UN officials here, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The meeting was held between Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations.

Gorge and Khiari held a "productive discussion on various topics, with particular focus on UN peacekeeping", the mission said in a social media post.

According to the UN India website, India is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions. More than 275,000 Indian troops have served under the UN flag since 1948.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India and United Nations India at UN India at the UN United Nations

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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