Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in post-war Gaza

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in post-war Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen

The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war. (Photo: PTI)

AP Jerusalem
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed there will be no Hamas in postwar Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war. 

Hamas said in a brief statement Wednesday that it had received a proposal from the mediators and is holding talks with them to bridge gaps to return to the negotiating table to try to reach a ceasefire agreement. 

 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

