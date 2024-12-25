Business Standard

Indian Army Chief, personnel condole death of 5 soldiers in Poonch accident

Indian Army Chief, personnel condole death of 5 soldiers in Poonch accident

The deceased have been identified as Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber and Sep Mahesh Marigond

Poonch Road Accident

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his condolences on Tuesday to the families of the soldiers. (Image: X)

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and members of the Indian Army on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of five soldiers in a road accident in Poonch district.

The deceased have been identified as Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber and Sep Mahesh Marigond.

Taking to social media X, ADG PI posted, "General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army express profound grief on the loss of Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber, and Sep Mahesh Marigond in a tragic and unfortunate road accident while on operational duty in Poonch, J & K."

 

"The Indian Army extends its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the post added.

Indian Army extends its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the post read.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the soldiers.

The JK CM assured full support to the families of the soldiers who died near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) during this "difficult time."

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, via an X post, said, "The President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, and the Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed their profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of five soldiers in a road accident near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district."

"The leaders have extended their deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers, assuring them of the government's support in this difficult time. They also prayed for the quick and complete recovery of the injured soldiers, wishing them strength in their recovery process," JKNC post added.

Meanwhile, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his condolences on Tuesday to the families of the soldiers.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the death of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery," Kharge posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Army Indian Defence forces Indian Defence Staff Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry Poonch Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

