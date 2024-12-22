Business Standard

Mohali building collapse: NDRF rescue ops enter 2nd day, FIR lodged

Indian Army along with NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working to address the crisis.

Rescue operations by the personnel of the Indian Army and NDRF continued on Sunday a day after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali.

Speaking to ANI, DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said, "The clearance operations are ongoing. We have registered the FIR against the owners of the building."

A victim of the incident, Drishti Verma succumbed to injuries. "She was rescued from the debris by the National Disaster Management Force in critical condition. She was rushed to Sohana Hospital," said Viraj S Tidke, officiating Deputy Commissioner.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that action will be taken against the culprits behind the collapse of the under-construction building.

 

In a post on X, CM Mann said, "Received sad news of an accident of a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). Full administration and other rescue operations teams are deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life and property, action will be taken against the culprits. People are requested to cooperate with the administration."

Indian Army along with NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working to address the crisis.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Indian Army reacted swiftly for the rescue. In a remarkable display of coordinated efforts, Indian Army Columns along with NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working to address the crisis. Engineer Task Force with debris clearance machine & JCBs are operational at the site. Top debris removed & efforts being done to reach the basement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

