News

'Operation Sindoor not over, was just a trailer', says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says Operation Sindoor is ongoing and was just a trailer warns Pakistan of strictest punishment if hostile actions against India continue

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Gujarat's Bhuj airbase (Photo/ANI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the Indian Air Force for the precision and swiftness of its strikes under Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of India’s growing military prowess. He warned Pakistan that the operation was only a “trailer” of what India is capable of.
 
During his visit to Gujarat's Bhuj airbase, Singh said, "Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world."
 
  Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan, Singh said its actions are under scrutiny and further provocations would invite the “strictest punishment”.
 

"We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment..." he said, as quoted by ANI.
 
He also cited Pakistan’s recognition of India's missile capabilities. "Even Pakistan has accepted the power of the BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, 'Din mein taare dekhna'. Made-in-India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan."   
 
Singh raised concerns over Pakistan’s use of international aid, particularly from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), alleging that it may be diverted to fund terrorism. “I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country... India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan," he said.
 
  Commending the Air Force’s efficiency, Singh added, “It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies. You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India, the entire world heard it. That echo wasn't just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces."
 

Bhuj: A symbol of military triumph

 
Singh recalled Bhuj’s historic significance, linking the current operation to past military victories. “Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan... I feel proud to be present here," he said.
 
He lauded the swiftness of the operation, saying, “Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor, has made all Indians proud — whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."   
 
  Highlighting his recent visits to military personnel across regions, Singh said he felt confident about the country's defence preparedness. “Only yesterday, I met our brave Army personnel in Srinagar. Today, I am meeting the air warriors here. I feel the enthusiasm on seeing the high josh and energy on both fronts. I am assured that you secure India's borders," he added.
 

Global praise for Operation Sindoor

 
He said the success of Operation Sindoor was being acknowledged worldwide and commended the leadership of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.
 
“Indian Air Force assumed a very impactful role in Operation Sindoor and it is being appreciated not only in this country but also in the countries of the world... I would also like to thank Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this, his efforts, his entire team and all his jawans. This is no small thing — that our Air Force can reach every corner of Pakistan and this has been proven in every manner," he added.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

