Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian embassy in constant touch with diaspora in Israel, says MEA

Indian embassy in constant touch with diaspora in Israel, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its concern on the recent developments in West Asia after precision strike of Israel on Iran's military sites

Israel, Dockyard at Haifa port

In a statement, the MEA reiterated its call to return to dialogue and diplomacy. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that Indian Embassy in Israel is in constant touch with Indian nationals, adding that necessary travel advisories and other advisories has been issued for them to ensure their safety.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "20,000-30,000 people of the Indian origin live in Israel. Our embassy there is in constant touch with them. We have issued necessary travel advisories and other advisories to ensure their safety."

Jaiswal added that India's views on the situation remain the same as their statement that was issued on October 26.

 

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its concern on the recent developments in West Asia after precision strike of Israel on Iran's military sites.

In a statement, the MEA reiterated its call to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

More From This Section

Randhir Jaiswal

Action to be taken under established procedures: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Some friends may also be more complicated than others, says EAM Jaishankar

Oil Ships

Lebanese ship captain snatched by armed men, officials probe link to Israel

cyber crime

Canada names India in cyberthreat list; another attempt to attack, says MEA

Airlines

Bomb threat received on Indian Airlines flight in Kathmandu: Nepal's CAA

"The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community," the statement added.

On the morning of October 26, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Israel's strike came weeks after Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Tel Aviv earlier this month. The Iranian strikes followed a nearly yearlong conflict between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the deaths of senior leadership, and fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides traded cross-border strikes, including Hezbollah in support of its fellow proxy Hamas and Israel to clear the way for displaced settlers to return to the border area.

On Saturday, eleven people were injured in the central Arab town of Tira in an overnight rocket attack by Hezbollah, as Israel struck the Iran-backed terror group in Lebanon, killing dozens of people, including two senior Hezbollah members, Times of Israel reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Netanyahu

Israel warns Iran again after Oct 26 attack: 'Will hit places we spared'

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM, Israeli envoy discuss new avenues for cooperation

Lebanon Strikes

Israel-Lebanon war: Why have latest Israeli moves made India uncomfortable?

Gaza war: Lebanon wants India to talk to Israeli PM Netanyahu. Here's why

Gaza war: Lebanon wants India to talk to Israeli PM Netanyahu. Here's why

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indians in Israel count on PM Modi to take lead, end Israel-Hamas War

Topics : India Israel ties Israel-Palestine Hamas Lebanon crisis Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon