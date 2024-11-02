Bomb threat received on Indian Airlines flight in Kathmandu: Nepal's CAA

Business Standard
According to CAAN officials, a search is underway in the Indian Airlines flight that was scheduled to take off for Delhi from Kathmandu

Indian airlines start grounding aircraft; govt considers relief package

Last week, there was also a bomb scare on a Vistara Airways flight from Delhi. | Representative Image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

A bomb threat has been received on an Indian Airlines flight that was bound for New Delhi from Kathmandu on Saturday, officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said.

According to CAAN officials, a search is underway in the Indian Airlines flight that was scheduled to take off for Delhi from Kathmandu.

"We have received a bomb threat on an Indian Airlines flight that was bound for New Delhi from Kathmandu. The search operation is underway with the help of Nepal Police and Army," Dambar Bahadur BK, Chief of Police at the airport confirmed to ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Nepal received a bomb hoax call on an Air India flight AI 216 that was set to return to New Delhi on Monday. It was the second hoax call that Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport has received within a week, officials confirmed.

 

The Air India flight which landed at 2:41 PM (Nepal Standard Time) on Monday afternoon at Tribhuvan International Airport received a bomb threat prompting authorities to activate the emergency protocol.

"We didn't find any suspicious or explosives on board the plane. It is preparing to take flight following the procedures," Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Nepal Army bomb squad along with the Nepal Police Canine division acted quickly to trace the possible explosive on board the plane at an isolated area of the airport, as per the officials.

Over four hours of search proved the warning was a hoax call as no suspicious objects were found.

"According to protocol, no dangerous objects were found during the security checks, the situation at the airport is currently normal. It is a second hoax call within a week," Information officer at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Gyanendra Bhul confirmed to ANI over phone.

Nepal Army information officer Brigadier General Gaurav Kumar KC also reported that no suspicious objects were found during the search. "The disposal team did not find any suspicious objects in the initial search, and we have concluded the search," he said.

Last week, there was also a bomb scare on a Vistara Airways flight from Delhi, but no suspicious object was found. Recently, repeated false threats on Indian flights have caused fear among passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

