Indian envoy Kwatra, US Congressman Pete Sessions discuss bilateral ties

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held talks with senior US lawmaker Pete Sessions on advancing bilateral ties, highlighting continued engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

In a post on X on Friday, Kwatra said, "Had a good conversation on issues of mutual interest with Congressman @PeteSessions, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations in House Oversight Committee today. Appreciate his steadfast support for a stronger India-US partnership."

Kwatra also appreciated Sessions' "steadfast support for a stronger India-US partnership".

Congressman Pete Sessions serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations in the House Oversight Committee.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated "seasoned" diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighting his role in strengthening India-US ties.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Sandhu's diplomatic experience and extended his best wishes for his new role.

"Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India relationship. Wishing him success in leading Delhi's progress, and furthering global ties!" Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Sandhu highlighted the importance of strengthening India-US cooperation in the 'Freedom250' celebrations marking 250 years of American independence, which were launched in the national capital on Wednesday.

Sandhu, who attended the launch event, said the engagement provided an opportunity to deepen collaboration between the two countries, particularly in investment and technology.

"It was a pleasure to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the launch of the Freedom250 celebrations in New Delhi. We had a productive conversation on enhancing American investments in Delhi and expanding India-US technology collaboration. The enduring partnership between India and United States remains a key pillar of global progress. I look forward to deeper cooperation that brings tangible benefits to the residents of our National Capital," Sandhu said in a post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri met with US Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss the burgeoning energy partnership between the two nations. The meeting focused on enhancing strategic cooperation and ensuring long-term energy stability.

In a post on X, the US Ambassador highlighted the significance of the engagement, stating, "Great meeting with Minister @HardeepSPuri to advance the US-India energy partnership. We discussed strengthening energy security and unlocking new opportunities for accelerating growth." He further noted that "expanding access to reliable American energy will further deepen our economic ties and support long-term energy security and diversity for both nations.