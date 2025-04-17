Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No amnesty for heinous crimes committed during Maoist conflict: Nepal PM

No amnesty for heinous crimes committed during Maoist conflict: Nepal PM

Oli emphasised the importance of two transitional justice bodies the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma said two panels would work towards providing justice to the conflict victims. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday asserted that individuals responsible for heinous and inhuman crimes committed during Nepal's decade-long Maoist insurgency will not be granted amnesty, as he emphasised the need to uphold justice and expedite the transitional justice process.

Inaugurating the Sixth National Convention of the National Ex-Army and Police Organisation of Nepal (NEAPON) here, Oli, who also chairs the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified MarxistLeninist (CPN-UML), said transitional justice mechanisms must ensure justice for victims of the conflict that lasted from 1996 to 2006.

Oli emphasised the importance of two transitional justice bodies the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) in investigating conflict-era crimes and delivering justice. He acknowledged the delay in their effective functioning but asserted that further postponement would not be tolerated.

 

He said these two panels would work towards providing justice to the conflict victims.

Asserting that there will be no further delay in the formation of these commissions, Oli said, "Any acts of murder, violence, activities that disturb religious harmony and anarchy would not be acceptable."  He reiterated that such crimes are incompatible with the democratic system Nepal has embraced after years of political struggle and the fall of authoritarian rule.

Also Read

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Former King Gyanendra Shah responsible for recent violence: Nepal's PM Oli

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters

Curfew lifted in east Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king protestors arrested

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Pro-monarchists to intensify agitation to reinstate monarchy in Nepal

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal's PM warns against forgetting monarchy's past 'autocratic rule'

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

1,000 students from Nepal returned to campus amid NHRC probe: KIIT

The Maoist insurgency sought to overthrow the monarchy and establish a people's republic. The violent conflict resulted in the deaths of more than 17,000 people, including civilians, Maoist combatants, and security forces, before culminating in the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Accord in 2006.

This agreement formally ended the conflict and paved the way for Nepal's transformation into a democratic republic.

We have a history of nation-building and unity. We are committed to handing over a prosperous, undivided Nepal to the next generation. We will not allow our borders to shrink and our national pride to be harmed. Our goal is to move forward while preserving our civilised and cultured society, the prime minister said.

The transitional justice process in Nepal has faced criticism from conflict victims, human rights organisations, and the international community for its slow pace and alleged political interference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India-China to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, agree on flight services

US India Trade

India to send delegation to US next week for key bilateral trade talks

Mehul Choksi

Working closely with Belgium on Mehul Choksi's extradition, says MEA

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

US agency probes bias claims against TCS on race, age, national origin

India-UK, India UK flag

India, UK discuss deeper military ties, advancing defence capability

Topics : KP Sharma Oli Nepal Maoist Communist party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon