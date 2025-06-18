Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express train in Pakistan

The mishap happened in the Jacobabad District of the Sindh province, which borders the volatile province of Balochistan

The blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad, causing six bogies of the Jaffar Express to derail. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar/Islamabad
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Six carriages of the Jaffar Express train were derailed after being hit by a bomb planted near the railway track in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The mishap happened in the Jacobabad District of the Sindh province, which borders the volatile province of Balochistan.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, authorities said.

The blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad, causing six bogies of the Jaffar Express to derail.

Following the explosion, a heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area. Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast.

An inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident.

 

Following the explosion, train operations were temporarily suspended on the route.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

It is the second time in recent months that Jaffar Express was targeted after it was attacked in March in the Bolan area of Balochistan when travelling from Quetta to Peshawar.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility, which also hijacked the train, leading to a rescue operation by the Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

