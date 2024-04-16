Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Iranian airspace use: Air India says some flights planned along safe route

Flight tracking websites on Tuesday showed that at least three Air India flights used the Iranian airspace amid the Middle East crisis

Air India express

"Air India will continue to monitor flight operations in the Middle East in close consultation with various safety and security organisations and regulatory bodies," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Tuesday said some of its west-bound flights are planned along a safe alternative route on a day when some of its flights used the Iranian airspace.
Flight tracking websites on Tuesday showed that at least three Air India flights used the Iranian airspace amid the Middle East crisis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Responding to a PTI query in this regard, an Air India spokesperson said, "as part of our continual operational risk assessment some of our west-bound flights are planned along a safe alternative route which is used by many other airlines".
A source in the know said the flight path was a safe corridor in the Iranian airspace.
"Air India will continue to monitor flight operations in the Middle East in close consultation with various safety and security organisations and regulatory bodies," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon