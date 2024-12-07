Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US State Dept denies BJP's allegations of backing anti-India agenda

US State Dept denies BJP's allegations of backing anti-India agenda

A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world

India US Flag

The BJP had cited Gandhi's use of reports by OCCRP to attack the Adani Group. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US on Saturday rejected the BJP's allegations that organisations funded by the US State Department and elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world. 

The BJP alleged on Saturday that the US deep state colluded with the media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "damage" India's image.

 

The BJP had cited Gandhi's use of reports by OCCRP to attack the Adani Group and to accuse it of having closeness with the government.

"It's disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations," the US embassy spokesperson said.

"The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations," the official said.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls for innovative, participative diplomacy to solve conflicts

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Why Foreign Secretary Misri's Bangladesh visit is vital amid strained ties

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath exhorts people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Syria, Air strikes

Syrian rebels quicken momentum as Assad tries to shore up defence

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Brics nations have no interest in weakening US dollar: EAM Jaishankar

The OCCRP, headquartered in Amsterdam, is a media platform that largely focuses on stories relating to crime and corruption.

The BJP had referred to a French media report and said it revealed that OCCRP is funded by the US State Department's USAID, along with other "deep state figures" like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.

"The United States has long been a champion of media freedom around the world. A free and independent press is an essential component of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power accountable," the US embassy official said.

Last month, US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar and other defendants for paying over USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit.

Following the charges, the Congress demanded a thorough investigation into the charges and accused the government of shielding him.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as "baseless".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal slams Amit Shah over poor law and order situation in Delhi

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

How Devendra Fadnavis convinced Eknath Shinde to join Maharashtra govt

Congress BJP flags

US State Department, 'deep state' trying to destabilise India: BJP on OCCRP

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US State Department targeting India with help of Rahul Gandhi, others: BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

BJP-RSS 'biggest tukde-tukde gang': Cong slams traitor jibe at Rahul

Topics : BJP US government Gautam Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon