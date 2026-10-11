MEA rejects UN rights body's concerns over Delhi protest restrictions

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday reiterated India's stance on the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner's remarks regarding the security measures implemented for the proposed CJP demonstration in Delhi, affirming that the country's law enforcement authorities acted "strictly in accordance with the law."

In a video statement released on X, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that the Indian Constitution uphelds the right to peaceful assembly, which is subsequently secured by the judiciary, media and other institutions.

"We have seen certain remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights about yesterday's events in New Delhi. India is the world's largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions and an independent judiciary, and a free media," he said.

He thereby noted that the law is subject to the maintenance of "public order and safety," adding that the action by the police and security forces was taken to ensure the same.

Underlining the authority of the courts in redressing the grievances of the citizens, if any, the MEA spokesperson dismissed the OHCHR's concerns as "unwarranted."

"As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances. The OHCHR's concerns are therefore unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India," he added.

He further pointed out the selective approach of the UN human rights body while responding to protests, precisely noting the lack of comments regarding violent crackdowns on demonstrations in "our neighbourhood" as well as policing operations near its own base.

"We also note that the OHCHR has an approach of extreme selectivity when it comes to public positions. Violent responses to protests in our neighbourhood have gone uncommented, as indeed have law enforcement actions in its own vicinity," Jaiswal noted.

Jaiswal further stated that "such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism."

In a statement, UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan urged authorities to respect the right to assembly and "immediately and unconditionally" release all those alleged "arbitrarily detained".

He also called for restraint in handling protesters and ensured that any restrictions on demonstrations met "strict tests of necessity and proportionality".

"We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today's large-scale demonstrations in Delhi," the statement read.

The UN Human Rights Office also urged the authorities to engage with protesters to address their concerns, stating, "We also urge the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the broadly held concerns expressed."

The statement follows widespread detentions across the national capital, as protesters attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar for a CJP-led demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Delhi Police sources, around 1,000 protesters had been detained across the national capital while attempting to reach the protest site.

Police had deployed security personnel and conducted intensive vehicle checks at key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated location.

Among those detained were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora. CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as well as CJP legal head Ratna Singh were also detained. Several other political leaders and demonstrators were also detained at different locations in Delhi and elsewhere.