MoD inks contract worth Rs 1,220 cr with BEL for software defined radios

As per the ministry release, these state-of-the-art radios will enable secure and reliable information sharing, collaboration, and situational awareness through high-speed data

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru on Thursday for the procurement of 149 Software Defined Radios for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 1220.12 crore under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, the Ministry said in a release.  As per the ministry release, these state-of-the-art radios will enable secure and reliable information sharing, collaboration, and situational awareness through high-speed data and secure voice communication.

"This will strengthen the Indian Coast Guard's capability to fulfil its core responsibilities, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, fisheries protection, and marine environment protection. Additionally, these radios will enhance interoperability for joint operations with the Indian Navy," the ministry said.

 

"The project is a strategic step toward bolstering the Coast Guard's operational capabilities and supporting the Government of India's Blue Economy objectives by reinforcing maritime security," the statement added.

Aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the contract will enhance the country's manufacturing capabilities for advanced military-grade communication systems, generating employment opportunities and fostering expertise development, it further mentioned.

