Bangladesh Army denies media report on 'emergency meeting' of generals

The ISPR termed it a misleading article based on fabricated information regarding a routine meeting of the Bangladesh Army

The ISPR termed it a misleading article based on fabricated information regarding a routine meeting of the Bangladesh Army.

Press Trust of India Dhaka
The Bangladesh Army Tuesday dismissed a report published by an Indian media outlet, saying the article claiming an emergency meeting of top army brass was based on "false and fabricated" information.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Bangladesh Army, said the report, titled 'Bangladesh Army Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Possibility of Coup Against Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus,' is a "glaring example of journalistic malpractice."  The ISPR termed it a misleading article based on fabricated information regarding a routine meeting of the Bangladesh Army.

The article "lacks credible sources or any verifiable evidence", it said.

 

The information presented in the article is entirely unfounded and the claims of an "impending coup" are "entirely deceitful."  It slammed the media outlet for publishing "sensationalist narratives without due diligence or a responsible commitment to journalistic integrity".

According to the ISPR, this is not the first time the media outlet has disseminated "misleading reports" about the Bangladesh Army. A similar report, published earlier this month, was debunked in a rejoinder issued on March 11, the statement added.

The army urged all media outlets to engage in responsible journalism and refrain from publishing unfounded claims that create unnecessary divisions and mistrust between the people of both nations.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

