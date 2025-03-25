Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh awaits India's response to Yunus-Modi meeting proposal

Bangladesh awaits India's response to Yunus-Modi meeting proposal

Dhaka earlier sent a letter to India proposing a meeting between Yunus and Modi amid a strained bilateral relation after the August 5, 2024 regime change in Bangladesh

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Yunus will be in Bangkok to attend the BIMSTEC summit from April 2-4. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh on Tuesday said it was awaiting a response from India to its proposal for a meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok next week.

"From our side, we are fully ready for the meeting. Now, we await a positive response from India, Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin said at a media briefing here, outlining the Chief Adviser's forthcoming visits to China and Thailand.

Dhaka earlier sent a letter to India proposing a meeting between Yunus and Modi amid a strained bilateral relation after the August 5, 2024 regime change in Bangladesh when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 16-year Awami League regime was toppled and she virtually fled to India.

 

Modi and Yunus are likely to visit Thailand to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit. Dhaka has proposed their meeting on the sidelines of the event.

Jashim Uddin acknowledged the existing strain in bilateral relations but said this could be overcome if a bilateral meeting is held between the two leaders.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

B'desh request for Yunus-Modi meeting under consideration: House panel told

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

B'desh approaches India for PM Modi-Yunus talks at Bimstec Bangkok Summit

PremiumIndian Navy

India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise and patrol despite strained ties

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

India, Bangladesh hold naval drill in Bay of Bengal to boost synergy

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India's recent remarks on us 'unwarranted': Bangladesh's foreign ministry

Last week in Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he had no update on any planned meeting between the two leaders.

Yunus will be in Bangkok to attend the BIMSTEC summit from April 2-4.

Ahead of the Bangkok visit, Yunus will travel to China on a three-day visit starting Wednesday to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Hainan Province, a business summit nearly identical to the World Economic Forum conference in Switzerland.

The foreign ministry said Yunus was expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit during which the trans-border Teesta River reservoir issue might be discussed.

India earlier expressed its reservations regarding Chinese involvement in the project during the Hasina regime.

"Teesta is not on the agenda of this visit. It is a matter of top leadership's will. However, water management is on the agenda, and there is a possibility that Teesta will come up during those discussions," the foreign secretary said.

China has previously conducted a survey to assess the scope of the proposed 'Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration' project assumed to be at the invitation of the now-deposed Hasina regime. Later, Hasina said India could carry out the project since the river is shared by the two neighbours.

Jashim Uddin said that during Yunus' China visit discussions were expected to be held on Myanmar's internal situation and the possibilities for Rohingya repatriation. The two sides also expected to ink agreements on human resource development, economic and technical cooperation, and increased media connectivity.

On military cooperation, the foreign secretary said there would be general discussions on security and potential purchases.

Responding to a question, he described China as a close friend of Bangladesh and said, China also considers Bangladesh in the same way".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish

Peacekeeping not risk-free, those attacking must be punished: India at UNSC

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces 25% tariff on Venezuelan oil: What's at stake for India?

pakistan Flag

Pak continues to arrest Baloch leaders as police cracks down on protestors

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

Imran Khan

US bill seeks sanctions on Pak Army chief, demands Imran Khan's release

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon