Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum: Kremlin spokesperson

No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum: Kremlin spokesperson

"The drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then - complex contacts to develop a single text," the Kremlin spokesman said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The process for Moscow and Kyiv to develop a unified text of a peace and ceasefire memorandum will be complex, so there can be no fixed deadline, Russia's news agencies cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying in remarks published early on Tuesday.
 
"There are no deadlines and there cannot be any. It is clear that everyone wants to do this as quickly as possible, but, of course, the devil is in the details," RIA state news agency quoted Peskov as telling reporters. 
"The drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then - complex contacts to develop a single text," the Kremlin spokesman said. 
 
U.S. President Donald Trump held calls on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the leaders of the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and Finland in an attempt to advance peace in the

Also Read

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Russian general killed in car bomb outside Moscow; Kremlin blames Kyiv

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin's investment envoy Dmitriev may visit Washington for talks with US

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Russia is working with US on Ukraine settlement ideas, says Kremlin

Putin, Trump

US companies have shown interest in rare earth projects in Russia: Kremlin

three-year-old war in Ukraine. 
Trump said after the call that Russia and Ukraine will immediately start ceasefire negotiations. Putin said Russia "is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord." 
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump hands Putin win with retreat from Ukraine peace talks

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Delegations to UNSC nations to counter Pakistan propaganda, says Misri

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief Asif Munir to field marshal rank

war, militancy, tanks, battle

Phillora 1965: How India won one of South Asia's biggest tank battles

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief General Asim Munir as Field Marshal

Topics : Kremlin Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon