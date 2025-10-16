Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Our cooperation in line with India's national interest, says Russian envoy

Our cooperation in line with India's national interest, says Russian envoy

Alipov's comments came shortly after the remarks by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who emphasised that India's energy policies are shaped entirely by the need to protect consumer interests

At the SCO Summit, PM Modi told Putin India and Russia “stand shoulder to shoulder” and reiterated the need for dialogue to end the Ukraine conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December. | Photo: Reuters

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday said that India’s choices regarding oil imports are based on its national interests, and that Russia’s partnership with India is in line with those priorities.
 
When asked if India would continue buying Russian oil, Alipov replied, “That is for the Indian government to decide. The Indian government always acts in its national interest, and our energy cooperation fully supports that goal.”
 
He added that Russia hopes to further strengthen trade and economic ties with India. "We are looking forward to a further expansion and intensification of our economic relationship. This (India) is our bilateral friend, and it is developing independently for the benefit of our economies and our nations. We have achieved good results so far, " he said, adding that "things look very bright."
 

MEA reiterates India’s independent energy stance

Alipov’s comments came shortly after the remarks by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who emphasised that India’s energy policies are shaped entirely by the need to protect consumer interests. 

Also Read

Modi Trump

'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

Nayara

Sanction-hit Nayara scrambles to sustain operations with support from India

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

Indian refiners likely to import more Russian oil as discounts deepen

Russian Oil

Russian oil traders ask Indian buyers to pay in yuan amid strong China ties

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

Europe wants a reliable partner; India needs to act cautiously and step up

 
“India is a major importer of oil and gas,” Jaiswal said. “Our priority has always been to safeguard the Indian consumer in a volatile global energy market. All our import decisions are guided by this objective.”
 
He explained that the government’s energy policy aims to ensure stable prices and secure supplies, while also diversifying the country’s energy sources to adjust to market conditions.
 
Jaiswal's response came after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, a move Trump called “a big step” in US efforts to pressure Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Preparations underway for Putin’s December visit

Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India in December, Alipov said preparations were well underway. "The preparations are ongoing very intensively. We have a very comprehensive agenda ahead of us. The visit will be very important. In this sense, we are at an intensive stage of preparation for various agreements in areas of economy, defence... We are looking forward to a very productive visit of the Russian President to India later this year," he said.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath hails DRDO for developing military combat parachute system

Egyptian foreign minister

Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Delhi for 1st India-Egypt dialogue

Kirti Vardhan

India backs two-state solution at NAM meet on Palestine in Kampala

Rajnath Singh, Brazil vice president

India proposes supplying Akash missile system to Brazil during talks

diplomacy, US diplomats, US India relations

Modi government's packed diplomatic calendar signals intensified outreachpremium

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Narendra Modi India-Russia ties Oil imports India oil imports BS Web Reports MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon