Home / Politics / PM Modi lets Trump decide, frightened of him: Rahul Gandhi on US Prez claim

PM Modi lets Trump decide, frightened of him: Rahul Gandhi on US Prez claim

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after Trump claimed that PM Modi assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia, which he called "a major step" to isolate Moscow over Ukraine war

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "frightened" of US President Donald Trump after the latter claimed India would stop buying oil from Russia.
 
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of allowing the US President to "decide and announce" that India will not buy Russian oil and "keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs". "PM Modi is frightened of Trump. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. Cancelled the Finance Minister's visit to America. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor," he said.
 
 
Gandhi's remarks came after Trump claimed that PM Modi assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia, which he called “a major step” in Washington’s push to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine. 
 
Congress' General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also lashed out at the government. Calling PM Modi a "weak" PM, Jairam Ramesh said he struck a deal with the US at the "cost of the country's honour" while "fearing Trump's anger and threats".

Trump's remarks come at a time when Washington and New Delhi are engaged in negotiations to address trade barriers. Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, of which 25 per cent is the additional tariff for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.
 
Trump and members of his administration have previously accused India and PM Modi of fuelling Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, called the Ukraine war "Modi's war" and added that the road to peace runs through New Delhi.
 

Trump's repeated claims of stopping the India-Pak conflict

 
Jairam Ramesh also slammed PM Modi for being silent after Trump's repeated claims of stopping the India-Pakistan conflict after the two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in four days of military confrontation in May.
 
"At 5:37 PM Indian Standard Time on May 10, 2025, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the very first to announce that India has halted Operation Sindoor. Subsequently, President Trump has claimed 51 times in 5 different countries that he had intervened to stop Operation Sindoor by using tariffs and trade as his weapon of pressure. Yet our PM kept silent," Ramesh said. 
 

India defends Russian oil purchases

 
The Ministry of External Affairs has defended India's Russian oil purchase, citing national security needs. The Centre also called US' additional tariffs "unjustified, unreasonable, and unfair". 
  

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

