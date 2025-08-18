Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sindoor made it clear who stands with India: Ex-principal adviser to MoD

Op Sindoor made it clear who stands with India: Ex-principal adviser to MoD

The Army veteran was in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Sunday for an interaction with public on Operation Sindoor

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti, AN Pramod, Operation Sindoor

India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with precision strikes in May as part of the Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack | (Representative Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Operation Sindoor made it clear who stands with India diplomatically, former principal adviser to the Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare (retired) has said.

War is a costly affair and leads to pressure on a country's economy, he further said, stressing that a lot of work needs to be done on civil defence as it will continue to remain a "vulnerability".

The Army veteran was in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Sunday for an interaction with public on Operation Sindoor, during an event organised by a local NGO.

India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with precision strikes in May as part of the Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre in which 26 persons were killed by terrorists.

 

Asked about takeaways from the Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Khandare told PTI, "It is clear that diplomatically who is there with you (India) and who is not. Internally it is clear where the problems or faultlines are. If you think comprehensively, the identification of faultlines has come out very clearly."

Also Read

Marco Rubio

'Every single day we keep an eye on...India and Pakistan': US Secy of State

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Pakistan rides high on US ties after clash with India, but it won't last

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump repeats claim of resolving India-Pak conflict on day he met Putin

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

Air Force Chief confirms at least 5 Pakistani jets downed during Op Sindoor

donald trump

Trump again claims helping 'settle' tensions between India, Pakistan

The "selfish interests" have also become clear, he said.

Besides, we have to work a lot on civil defence because it will continue to remain a vulnerability, he added.

"Today, with the kind of missiles and the reach that you have, everything is approachable. We are ahead in critical technologies and research," he pointed out.

He further said a major part of transformation is that the one who is going to use that technology should be proficient. From the lab to the battlefield, it is a complete chain. "I think we have understood where we have to stand," Lt Gen Khadare said.

He also said there is a major issue in border areas that has to be addressed by state governments.

"Drone attacks impact the civilians. What about their shelters? Border states should be the first to have some regulation that every home has a shelter beneath, like in Israel and Ukraine. I think we have to learn from others also so that we don't repeat mistakes which they ignored," he said.

Asked during the public interaction why Operation Sindoor took a sudden pause when there was a "win-win" situation, Lt Gen Khandare said, "I was with the defence minister then and discussions take place on such things at different levels. War is a costly affair and pressure comes on the economy of a country."  It is clear that we have to be a developed country by 2047, he noted.

"We have hard choices at times, to indulge in war with a nonsensical country like Pakistan or teach them a lesson and get back to our work. We have to avoid the mistake that took place in Russia-Ukraine war," he said.

Punishment can be given again if they (Pakistan) commit the mistake again, he added.

People think in that manner (to continue Op Sindoor) from a patriotic point of view. But pragmatism says it has be thought about how much punishment is to be given and why, Lt Gen Khandare said.

"The aim of our government was to damage or destroy terrorism...we had to teach a lesson to the terrorist organisations," he said.

"We succeeded in that but they (Pakistan) targeted civilian areas which was unacceptable, so we targeted their military establishments. Some people think we would have gone for PoK. But it is a costly, deliberate operation and needs preparations," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Wang Yi

China's Wang Yi to meet PM Narendra Modi during two-day India visit

India-Bangladesh

Statsguru: How India, Bangladesh fared after a year under Yunus' rulepremium

Textile Industry

How Trump's tariffs threaten crisis for India's textile, apparel industrypremium

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Vikram Misri holds talks with Nepal's top leadership on boosting ties

Pakistan China submarine launch

Pakistan Navy boosts fleet with third Hangor-class submarine from China

Topics : India-Pak conflict India-Pakistan conflict Operation Sindoor Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon