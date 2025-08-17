Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Wang to meet PM Modi during two-day visit, holds talks with Jaishankar

Wang to meet PM Modi during two-day visit, holds talks with Jaishankar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet PM Modi and hold talks with Jaishankar and NSA Doval during his two-day visit to India, focusing on border issues and upcoming bilateral meetings.

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Wang Yi

Since then, Jaishankar has met Wang on the sidelines of multilateral forums, including a meeting in Beijing in July, while Doval last met Wang in June. | (Photo: PTI)

Archis MohanBS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During his two-day visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, on Monday evening to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China later this month.   Wang will also hold the 24th round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary issue with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday. Later in the evening, Wang will call on Modi. Both Wang and Doval are designated special representatives for the boundary talks.   Some of the issues likely to be discussed during Wang and Jaishankar’s meeting include further de-escalation on the border, resumption of direct flight services, and border trade through all the designated trade points — Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathula Pass in Sikkim.   According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Wang will call on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence at 5:30 pm on Tuesday. The PM will travel to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 and September 1, after his visit to Japan starting on August 29. In Tianjin, Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.   NSA Doval had travelled to China in December last year and held the SR talks with Wang. Since then, Jaishankar has met Wang on the sidelines of multilateral forums, including a meeting in Beijing in July, while Doval last met Wang in June.   The Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan on October 23, 2024, helped overcome friction after the Galwan Valley military clashes of June 2020, paving the way for the normalisation of ties between the two countries, including a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok. 
 
 

Also Read

India china

China welcomes PM Modi's visit to Tianjin for SCO summit this month

exporters, trade, tariff

FTAs may give India a share in $875 bn imports to EU, UK from China: BCG

Fertilisers, farming

India's DAP imports from China fall to 97,000 tonnes in July amid new rules

An electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry

Govt open to idea of China joint ventures in electronics manufacturingpremium

JSW

China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

 
 

More From This Section

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Vikram Misri holds talks with Nepal's top leadership on boosting ties

Pakistan China submarine launch

Pakistan Navy boosts fleet with third Hangor-class submarine from China

Jaishankar, South Korean Foreign minister

Jaishankar meets South Korea's new foreign minister, vows deeper ties

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru

Japanese PM Ishiba offers condolences to PM Modi over flood deaths

Cho Hyun, S Jaishankar (Photo: X@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with South Korean foreign minister Hyun

Topics : Narendra Modi India china trade India China relations India China tension India China border row Wang Yi S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon