Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Vikram Misri holds talks with Nepal's top leadership on boosting ties

Vikram Misri holds talks with Nepal's top leadership on boosting ties

Misri arrived here earlier in the day for a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation on the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Misri reaffirmed the deep civilizational ties and strong IndiaNepal partnership, and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors, the Indian embassy here said in an X post. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday called on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and President Ramchandra Paudel and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

Misri arrived here earlier in the day for a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation on the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai.

During his meeting with Oli, which took place at the Prime Minister's Office at Singhdurbar, matters of mutual interest were discussed to further deepen bilateral relations.

Misri reaffirmed the deep civilizational ties and strong IndiaNepal partnership, and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors, the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

 

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present at the meeting.

Also Read

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal PM says landlocked barriers can become gateways with India, China

India-Nepal, Modi, KP Sharma Oli

PM Oli to raise trade issues with India during upcoming New Delhi visit

India Nepal

India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹39 crore grant assistance

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli

Nepal PM Oli confirms India visit, says timing depends on groundwork

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

20 missing as floods wash away Nepal-China border bridge in Rasuwa

The foreign secretary separately called on President Paudel and conveyed greetings of the Indian leadership, apart from briefing Hon'ble President on the progress in bilateral ties, the embassy said in a separate post.

He will meet Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and also hold a bilateral meeting with Nepalese Foreign Secretary Rai later in the day.

Misri will also meet top leaders of major political parties including Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

His visit reflects the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal, and reaffirms the commitment to the #NeighbourhoodFirst policy, the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said in a statement on Saturday that connectivity, development cooperation and other issues will be discussed during his visit.

Misri will return home on Monday after wrapping up his visit.

People familiar with the matter said the main focus of Misri's engagements in Kathmandu will be on preparing the ground for Prime Minister Oli's trip to New Delhi next month.

Oli is likely to visit India around September 16, according to diplomatic sources. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan China submarine launch

Pakistan Navy boosts fleet with third Hangor-class submarine from China

Jaishankar, South Korean Foreign minister

Jaishankar meets South Korea's new foreign minister, vows deeper ties

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru

Japanese PM Ishiba offers condolences to PM Modi over flood deaths

Cho Hyun, S Jaishankar (Photo: X@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with South Korean foreign minister Hyun

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

India hails Trump-Putin Alaska summit, calls peace efforts 'commendable'

Topics : India Nepal ties Nepal India Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon